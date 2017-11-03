Cameroon: Thomas Ndive Molungu - 'Our Goal Is to Bring Cameroon Cup to Limbe'

interview

President of Victoria United.

Vitoria United, a Regional League team, is pushing for success. How are you going about this?

Victoria United is a community team that belongs to all of us in the community. We should not allow it to die. For the past nine years I have been running the team all alone. There are some few business persons around who are supporting me in this endeavour. It has been very difficult because many think that there is lots of money in football. We decided to bring in new systems of managing the team through what I call crowd funding. Whenever we have a match we sit down and raise funds depending on the strength of the match. Some will pay for the transportation, others for the feeding and others for the allowances and so on.

What motivates the players to keep them in the winning spirit?

Last year we went to the inter-pools in Bafoussam but did not qualify to League Two. People did not understand happen to the team in Bafoussam. So I told the players that we have to take the cup of Cameroon this year and qualify for League Two. I always tell my players, you are eleven and the other team too is eleven. So there is no team with 12 players. I make them believe in themselves.

Your next opponent is New Stars of Douala. How prepared are you for the match?

We are preparing for each match as it comes. New Stars is a big team and plays in the professional league. We do not want to look at the league where they play. We want to look at the people who are playing. We are very motivating to go further and take the cup. At this stage of the competition I want to bring the Cup to Limbe. I am appealing to the population to come out in their numbers. Let us go to Douala and Yaoundé and then bring the cup to Limbe. It is not for me but for everybody.

