2 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: CONAC Announces Evaluation Workshop in Douala

By Rév. Dr. Dieudonné Massi Gams

Following is a press release from the Commission relating to an evaluation workshop scheduled for Douala.

The Chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Cameroon, CONAC, has the honour to inform the public that a workshop to evaluate the level of implementation of the Littoral Regional Anti-Corruption Plan of Action for 2017 and adopt possible strategies for 2018 will be held in Douala, headquarters of the Littoral Region, on November 02 and 03, 2017.

The event, to be presided at by the Governor of the Littoral Region, in the presence of the chairman of CONAC, will take place at the Governor's office. It will bring together Regional Service Inspectors, Regional Delegates, Mayors, Legal Authorities, Forces of Law and Order, leaders of Civil Society Organizations, as well as political, traditional and religious dignitaries of the region.

During the two-day workshop, participants would review activities carried out to combat corruption in the course of the year 2017 and results obtained, analyse difficulties encountered and indicate possible actions to reinforce the fight against corruption in the Littoral Region in the later part of 2017 and in 2018.

Participants will also receive skills on how to identify and break resistance in the fight against corruption, as well as how to lead change, reinforce ethics compliance and measure progress. The main innovation will be an impromptu visit to some Regional Delegations by the Chairman of CONAC to get first-hand information from users and officials on actions put in place to curb corruption.

