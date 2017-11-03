2 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting of Higher Committee for Supporting Jebel Marrah

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman chaired, Thursday, at the Presidential Palace, the meeting of the Higher Committee for Supporting Jebel Marah in the presence of the related ministries and institutions.

The VP has directed the team works to map out new surveys for the 2018 plan, adding that the leadership, the property and interventions for backing up the area, should be devoted to the national organizations.

Minister of Social Security, Masher Al-Dawalab said in press statements that the concerned ministries and organizations assigned to provide support and humanitarian aid embarked on extending water, health and community health services, a matter that, contributed to stability in the area.

The minister added that the meeting discussed the interventions with special emphasis on nutrition, health, water and education fields.

