Kenya: Traders Count Losses as Floods Hit Marsabit Town

Business people in Marsabit are counting huge losses after heavy rains led to flooding in the town.

A spot check by Nation showed that Marsabit's central business district has been hugely affected by the floods.

The rains began early Thursday morning, and continued for the better part of the day.

Speaking to Nation, Hawo Hassan said she had lost at least Sh 50,000 as a result of the floods.

Ms Hassan, who operates a grocery shop in Marsabit Town, said she could not prevent the water from destroying and carrying away her property.

"I woke up at 1am following the flooding. The water was already in the house at that time and the rain was still falling," said Ms Hassan.

Another businesswoman, Grace Lusichi, said she had lost at least Sh 30,000 following the floods.

HOUSES FLOODED

Ms Lusichi said she and her three children woke up early in the morning when water flooded her house.

"It was still raining outside and the house was already flooded hence I could not find any other place to take them. They have been awake since then," said Ms Lusichi.

Wakala Waqo, a father of five, spent the night trying to save his children from the floods.

Mr Waqo called on the government to take charge and cover up the drainage trenches in the town and direct the water to specific locations to avoid more losses.

Area MCA Hassan Waqo said that road builders left the drainage trenches open.

He said that the main trench should be completed and directed to a nearby water collection dam.

"We cannot lose rain water and still have the water destroy our property," said Mr Waqo.