2 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister - We Look Forward to Transferring Japanese Experiences and Technology in Production Fields

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Investment Osama Faisal reviewed, at his office Thursday with the Japanese Ambassador to Sudan Hideki Ito, the relations of economic and investment cooperation and means of boosting them to achieve the interests of the two countries.

The meeting also touched on the need to cooperate in transferring Japanese experiences and technology in the fields of investment to Sudan.

Faisal stressed Sudan aspiration for more joint cooperation, particularly in transferring Japanese technology in the fields of production, calling on Japanese companies to invest in Sudan in various fields in the light of the economic developments, which Sudan is now witnessing.

For his part, the Japanese ambassador expressed appreciation for Sudan's efforts in attraction and development of investments in the country. He pointed out that the lifting of the economic sanctions would affect the investment climate in Sudan, stressing his country's desire and a number of Japanese companies and businessmen to further economic cooperation and increase of Japanese investments in Sudan.

Sudan

President Kiir and Sudanese Counterpart Confer in Khartoum

South Sudan President Salva Kiir flew to Khartoum on Wednesday for a two-day summit with his Sudanese counterpart, Omar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.