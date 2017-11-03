Sudan: Minister - We Look Forward to Transferring Japanese Experiences and Technology in Production Fields

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Investment Osama Faisal reviewed, at his office Thursday with the Japanese Ambassador to Sudan Hideki Ito, the relations of economic and investment cooperation and means of boosting them to achieve the interests of the two countries.

The meeting also touched on the need to cooperate in transferring Japanese experiences and technology in the fields of investment to Sudan.

Faisal stressed Sudan aspiration for more joint cooperation, particularly in transferring Japanese technology in the fields of production, calling on Japanese companies to invest in Sudan in various fields in the light of the economic developments, which Sudan is now witnessing.

For his part, the Japanese ambassador expressed appreciation for Sudan's efforts in attraction and development of investments in the country. He pointed out that the lifting of the economic sanctions would affect the investment climate in Sudan, stressing his country's desire and a number of Japanese companies and businessmen to further economic cooperation and increase of Japanese investments in Sudan.