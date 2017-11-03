Sudan: Salva Kiir Concludes Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The President of the State of South Sudan, General, Salva Kiir Mayardit has concluded a two days -visit to Sudan during which he had joint talks with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher on bilateral relations and means for promoting them further.

He was seen off, at the airport by President Al-Basher , a number of ministers and the Ambassador of the State of South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir , during the visit, held a number of meetings with the government senior officials, besides, his meeting with the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh.