Sudan: South Darfur Launches Forcible Collection of Weapons Campaign

Nyala, South Darfur — The Government of South Darfur State launched Forcible Collection of Weapons Campaign.

Speaking before a parade of Joint Forces assigned to implement the second phase of firearms collection at Martyr Al-Sohaini Square , in Nyala, capital of South Darfur State, Thursday, Governor of South Drafur State, Engineer Adam Al-Faki, announced immunity would be removed from any person possession weapons either minister, or chieftain to deal with him according to the law.

He said forcible collection of weapons begins today as implementation to directives of President of the Republic.

Engineer Al-Faki gave directive for arresting any person who incites people against collection of arms , noting that all localities , villages and IDPs camps would be reached out within the collection campaign.

He urged native administrations, people's committees and civil society organizations to double efforts on collection of weapons, revealing that the Joint Forces have up-to-date instruments to detect weapons caches.

The Governor unveiled in excess of 10,000 pieces of weapons were collected during the voluntary collection campaign and pledged to enforce the Joint Forces assigned to implement the campaign.

He called on gun holders, who hailed from Darfur, to join peace process.

Director of State's Police, Maj. Gen. Balla Mohamed Hussein, urged people who have weapons , to hand them to authorities to avert punishments.

Commander of the 16th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Ali Ibrahim, said they would stand against those stand against security, stability and decisions of President of the Republic.

Chairman of the South Darfur State's Legislative Council, Sleh Abdul-Gabbar, indicated to people's response to the campaign and urged people to further cooperate in collection of weapons and in achievement of development and peace either.