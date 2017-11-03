Sudan: Al-Bashir - We Have Agreed With Salva Kiir to Directly Oversee the Two Countries' Relations

Khartoum — Sudan and South Sudan State have affirmed at the conclusion of their talks , keenness on launching a new era in their relations.

Presidents Al-Bashir and Salva Kiir agreed to give care for common interests and to keep contact with each other to remove any obstacles.

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir considers in the joint news conference Thursday, visit of his South Sudanese counterpart as genuine and landmark shift in relations between Khartoum and Juba.

He said that he agreed with President Salva Kiir on giving care for joint interests and direct supervision as well as to maintain contact to remove any barriers impeding relations between the two countries.

" There the two sides have strong will to go ahead with progress of relations and that the two sides are ready and keen to implement all agreements signed previously and today between the two countries "President Al-Bashir stressed.

President Al-Bashir added the two countries have paid a high price for their differences , stressing the best option of the two sides was cooperation and that the joint borders be place of exchange of benefits and contact.

He underlined strong relations between Sudan and South Sudan State would boost activities and economic interests for the two countries.

On implementation of agreements, President Al-Bashir said the two sides have conviction that they paid price for delay in execution of deals signed between the two sides and that the best choice for them is to cooperate.

He stated that the two sides agreed to not allowed political and military activities against the two countries to take place ,underling that Sudan briefed South Sudan on its experiment on not harboring rebel movements and its positive trends towards its neighbors , in reference to experiment of Joint Sudanese-Chadian Forces.

President Al-Bashir noted agreement of the two countries to prevent saboteurs in the two countries to intervene in their relations, referring to some foreign interferences by misinformation.

President Al-Bashir pointed out that agreement was reached to open 11 crossings along the joint borders after determination of the concerned organs positions.