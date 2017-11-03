Cameroon: Cup of Cameroon - Victoria United Ready to Surpass New Stars

Both teams will face each other on Saturday November 4, 2017 at the Reunification Stadium in Douala.

South West Regional League leader, Victoria United, will on Saturday November 4, 2017, lurk horns with the New Stars FC of Douala at the Reunification Stadium. The match is one of the semi-finals for the Cup of Cameroon announced on Tuesday October 31, 2017 after the draws made at FECAFOOT Head Office in Yaoundé. Victoria United Head coach, Joseph Mbock Maput said the team is ready to triumph over New Stars come November 4. The club's President, Thomas Ndive Molungu, said they are now looking ahead to the finals in Yaounde because he is confident his side will beat New Stars. To have overcome Division One and Two clubs, the head coach attributed their success to God. "We are very prayerful. It has brought us unity and success," he said. Victoria United edged Feucheu FC of Bandjoun 2-0 on October 22, 2017 to qualify for the quarterfinals. On October 28 during the quarterfinal at the Reunification Stadium in Douala, they defeated Racing FC of Bafoussam 1-0. On how come a Regional League team is knocking out Division One and Two teams from the Cameroon Cup Finals, Victoria United captain said it is the result of hard work and discipline. "Those teams that play in League Two and League One all use eleven players each and we equally have eleven players too. So, I encouraged my colleagues to work hard. I am sure we shall win the cup and equally qualify for Division Two this season", he said. Victoria United President, Thomas Ndive Molungu said they are very ready to bring the Cameroon Cup to Limbe. "We have two objectives namely to bring the Cup of Cameroon to Limbe and to qualify for League Two," he said. On the club's funding, the president said funds are raised through what he termed crowd funding. Without giving figures, he said the players are motivated financially based on the opponent and where they are to play. Thomas Ndive called on the Limbe public and the entire South West to throw their weight behind them. Victoria United was created 1975 following the amalgamation of three teams in the then Victoria.