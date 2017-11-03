Central Africa: CEMAC Gets New Impetus

Heads of State of the sub-region have resolved to render the Central African Economic and Monetary Community more efficient.

President Paul Biya and his peers of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central African States, CEMAC rounded off a ground-breaking Extraordinary Summit in N'Djamena, capital of Chad on Tuesday. The Head of State and wife, Chantal Biya who arrived in N'Djamena on 30 October, 2017 left Chad yesterday 1st November, 2017 after taking an active part in the one-day discussions that marked another milestone in the activities of CEMAC. Until now the zone has been too slow in implementing most of its key decisions, especially as far as integration and the movement of persons and goods were concerned. Yet, President Paul Biya has not missed any occasion to remind his counterparts of the sub-region that they had much to gain by working collectively. Speaking at the close of a similar summit in Yaounde on 23 December, 2016, he said; "I firmly believe in the common destiny that binds us within our sub-region. This is why I think that, individually and collectively, we must, in cooperation with our partners, make every effort to give our sub-region the best chance of achieving renewed growth." Events leading up to Tuesday's summit meeting in N'Djamena proved President Biya right. Although with some restrictions, all six countries of the zone have agreed to abide by the 2013 decision that they took concerning the free movement of people in the sub-region. Thus, all holders of either a valid ordinary, service of diplomatic passport can move and stay in another CEMAC country of their choice within a period of three months without having to ask for a visa. Along side the measure is the dismantling of customs and other barriers to commercial transactions among the six CEMAC countries such that those interested in carrying out business activities could do so without harassment. Projects such as the CEMAC Airline, the Free Trade Zone, and other infrastructure long earmarked to improve the sense of common belonging within the sub-region must now be accelerated in order to boost the much-cherished sub-regional integration. Of course, funding for the various projects has not been easy. In spite of steps taken since 25 June, 2013 to introduce a CEMAC Additional Act abolishing visas for CEMAC nationals circulating within the community it was only last 13 October, 2017 that Equatorial Guinea, joined the other countries in complying. That delay has however not dampened the hope for members to resolutely believe in achieving the rest of their objectives. The Extraordinary Summit in N'Djamena had as theme; "Accelerated Integration for An Emergent CEMAC." Suggesting that most, if not all plans previewed within the 2025 Vision of CEMAC to make the sub-region an emerging economic area could be realised. Funding would however not be easy given the current economic crisis that the nations are facing. Recovery rate of the "taxe communautaire d'integration" (TCI) or the Community Integration Tax has been so low with arrears running to over 200 Billion. By agreeing in Chad this time to annual about 40 per cent of the amount and asking countries to complete the reminder before the end of the year, the Heads of State are giving themselves a test to show goodwill. That will enable the new team lead by Daniel Ona Ondo, President of the CEMAC Commission to effectively implement the development plans geared at taking the zone into emergence. The complicity demonstrated by President Paul Biya and his Chadian counterpart, Idriss Deby Itno throughout the Summit as well as the effective presence of all six leaders either at Head of State or Head of Government levels all point to their renewed commitment. On leaving N'Djamena, by 11 A.M yesterday 1st November, 2017, President Paul Biya and Wife, Chantal Biya had time to have final discussions with their Chadian President and First Lady. The Head of State equally had much support from the Cameroonian population both resident in Chad and from the northern regions who massively came out in their party attire to hail the Presidential Couple.