Kenya: Nakuru Teacher Dies After Being Hit Over a Nasa-Jubilee Argument

anA political argument between a Jubilee and a Nasa supporter ended tragically after one of them hit the other with a blunt object on the head.

The victim, a primary school teacher in Gilgil, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, a few hours after being admitted at a Nakuru hospital.

ARGUED

He was rushed to hospital by his wife after he was found bleeding in bed early morning, but died while receiving treatment.

"He managed to walk home despite having being hit on the head with a blunt object, but his condition worsened hours later," said a friend to the deceased.

A source claimed the two quarrelled on Tuesday night over the Nasa leader's decision to withdraw from the October 26 repeat presidential election.

"The Nasa supporter vehemently defended his party's decision to withdraw, drawing the wrath of Jubilee supporters, who included the teacher, as they were having a drink at a bar in Kikopey area," added the source.

As tempers flared, the Nasa supporter, who is said to be a miraa dealer, picked a piece of wood and tried to hit his rival. The teacher was hit as he tried to protect his friend from the blow.

ARRESTED

Gilgil OCPD Serah Koki confirmed the arrest of the suspect but said investigations were still ongoing.

"We are yet to establish whether the victim was hit as a result of a political argument. We are still interrogating those who witnessed the incident, including the bar operators," she said.

The OCPD stated that the incident occurred as the two and several others were having a drink at the popular Kikopey area.

"Investigators are in the initial stages of the probe and we shall be able to establish whether the attack occurred as a result of political differences," she said.

The police boss said the suspect would be arraigned in court after police complete their investigations.