Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Bhasikiti a Basket Case

Former minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti (file photo).

Picking legal fights with Zanu-PF over his expulsion from both the party and Government has backfired for ex-Provincial Affairs Minister for Masvingo Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti after the lawyers who represented him in the failed legal battles sued him for failing to pay legal fees. Mr Bhasikiti was kicked out of the party, stripped of his powers as a minister and lost the legal wrangle for reinstatement into the ruling party.

After losing the cases, Mr Bhasikiti is now failing to pay for the legal fees. Harare lawyer Mr Tendai Biti of Tendai Biti Law recently took Mr Bhasikiti to court over $15 180 in outstanding fees plus interest to be calculated at the legal rate of five percent from the date of the judgement. In the claim, the law firm indicated that it represented Mr Bhasikiti in complicated matters at the superior courts, but he did not pay for the professional service.

"In 2015 and in 2016, plaintiff rendered complicated legal service to the defendant that consisted of High Court, Supreme Court and Constitutional Court applications," reads the particulars of claim. Pursuant to this, the plaintiff and defendant agreed on a fee of $12 000, excluding posts and petties and Value Added Tax (VAT)."

On December 13, 2016, the law firm levied a fee note to Mr Bhasikiti, but he did not pay. "Despite demand and despite numerous promises, defendant has failed and neglected to pay the outstanding amount," reads the particulars of claim. Mr Bhasikiti has engaged Wintertons Legal Practitioners to defend him in the matter, and last week they filed a notice of appearance to defend the suit.

He is yet to file his plea at the High Court. Another politician who fought the ruling party at the superior courts, Mr Didymus Mutasa, recently made headlines when his property was attached to settle legal fees he owed Nyakutombwa, Mugabe law firm.