Sudan: Al - Dawalab Reviews Investments Projects for Arab Conference for Sudan's Reconstruction

Khartoum — The Technical Committee for the preparations of the investments projects for the Arab Conference for the Sudan's Reconstruction, held Thursday meeting at the Investment Ministry, in the presence of the Chairwoman of the Conference's Executive Committee, Masha'aer al- Dawalab.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Investment, the Chairman of the Investments Committee, Osama Faisal has reviewed the committee's work during the previous period, and its plan for coming period, noting that the committee has received 821 projects including, projects of electricity, railways, and food security, adding that the projects would be revised to comply with the required standards.

Minister al- Dawalab has indicated the importance of intensifying the committee's work in to attractively present the projects to the conference especially after the lifting of the US sanctions.

The General Commissioner has reviewed the ongoing arrangements with the Arab League Organization, and the workshop scheduled for next week to review and revise the projects received from the ministries, corporations and the institutions in order to be submitted to the Higher Committee of the Arab Conference chaired by the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih.