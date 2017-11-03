Gambia: Danish Clubs Fighting Over Gambian Defender

Clubs in Denmark's premier league are battling tooth and nail over the signature of a Gambia defender.

Bubacarr Sanneh is a much discussed figure regarding transfer ins and outs in the Scandinavian country and is one of those tipped to leave AC Horsens - his club of three years.

Former league champions Midtjylland is one of outfits at front of the queue but must ward off equally interested suitors Brondby IF who've long tracked the player.

Reports, mainly from the grapevine, suggest Sanneh appears headed for Midtjylland after the club conducted a medical on the player this Tuesday ahead of a transfer there.

The 22-year-old, prior to this, had held negotiations with Belgian side Club Brugge but the outfit couldn't assure the defender regular playing time causing the deal to hit the buffers.

As earlier reported by Foroyaa Sport, AC Horsens are resigned to losing their most prized asset having seen desperate bids to sign him on improved terms come to nothing.

Dubbed Timber by bosoms in Serrekunda, Sanneh's current deal with Horsens ends June 2018.

Unexpectedly but deserving, Bubacarr, a centre-back, is the highest scorer at his club on four goals.

A no-nonsense combative figure at the back-four, the Gambian arrived an unknown in the summer of 2014 looking to make his mark at Horsens.

In a mark of wholesale progress -all in under two months - he rose from whisper of the village to talk of the town.

Club die-hards, it's believed, will be overwhelmed by gamut of emotions at the thought of Bubacarr exiting to seek pastures new elsewhere.

Suitors daring to sign the player must cough up in excess of €600,000.