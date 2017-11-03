Zimbabwe: Mandigora Receives His Funds

Former Dynamos and Highlanders striker Makwinji "Kwinji 15' Soma-Phiri yesterday handed over the money raised by former Zimbabwean players based in the United Kingdom to help David Mandigora who recently had his leg amputated. Soma-Phiri handed over $1 070 to the legend.

"I think what the boys did is something great as it is good to remember those who have hit hard times. I look forward to continue working with the ex-footballers in the UK not only to help Mandigora but to help any former footballer who has challenges. There is need for unit and I know Allah will add more from where you have subtracted. For Mandigora, I wish him a speedy recovery as he goes through his rehabilitation here at home," said Soma-Phiri.

Mandigora was grateful to everyone who took part in the fund-raising ceremony.

"I thank everyone who has contributed, right now l am on rehab so this money will help me a lot in terms of medical bills. I extend my gratitude to everyone who took part in this exercise. I didn't even know some of the people who attended but it shows that they care. I hear they are from all the clubs -- CAPS, Dynamos, Black Aces among others. I thank the leaders of the group and they should not do it for me only but others as well," Mandigora said.

Former CAPS United midfielder Joe "Kode" Mugabe, Dynamos legend Memory Mucherahowa and former Black Aces defender Charles "Star Black" Kaseke were part of the fund-raising show.