Zimbabwe: Develop Sports, Local Authorities Urged

Government has urged local authorities to play a leading role in the development of sports in the country, as they are critical in unifying the nation. Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Makhosini Hlongwane, who officiated at the third edition of the inter-cities social sports festival in Bindura last week, said Government was committed to the development of sport and recreation within local authorities.

"This commitment derives from Government's conviction that sport and recreation can serve as a catalyst to improving the overall health standards in the country. I gather that your vision is to see a social sport and recreation movement in all local authorities in the country that unites all people, including women, youths and those with disabilities," he said.

Minister Hlongwane said local authorities had a role to play in building an active and healthy Zimbabwe.

"As enshrined in the Urban Councils Act, Chapter 29.15, local authorities are pivotal in the promotion of sport and recreation through designation of land for related infrastructure establishment. Thus the vehicle for promoting sport festivals and campaigns to raise awareness and encourage increased sport participation is in motion and I urge all local authorities to be on board," he said.

Minister Hlongwane said Government was determined to construct state-of-the-art infrastructure for the development of sport in the country.

"Government is determined to create a sound sport and recreation tradition by building modernised infrastructure, investing in capacity development of technical officials and volunteers and facilitating the establishment of community sport and recreation clubs in all communities in Zimbabwe. My ministry will continue promoting and supporting the hosting of sport and recreation festivals throughout the country in the quest to achieve the vision of an Active and Healthy Zimbabwe," he said.