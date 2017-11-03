2 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cooperation Agreements Signed Between Sudan's, S. Sudan's Businessmen's Unions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The General Union of the Sudanese Businessmen, Thursday, singed with its S. Sudan's counterpart an agreement for the formation of the two states Joint Businessmen Council in the framework of the agreements signed between the two countries.

The Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Businessmen Union, the Chairman of the Trade Chambers Union, engineer Yousif Ahmed Yousif, has signed for the Sudan's side, while, Aie Duang Aye, the chairman of the S. Sudan's Businessmen Union has signed for his party.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Secretary General of the Union of Sudanese Businessmen, and Dr. Yassin Hymeida, the Secretary General of the Union of the Trade Chambers.

The agreement aims at establishing a joint council for the businessmen in the two countries to contribute in the efforts exerted by the two states for the promotion and development of their economic, trade and investment cooperation, the increase of the trade volume between them and set the plans for this goal, introducing the practical propositions for the leaderships of the two countries to facilitate and the treatment of the problems and obstacles that might constrain the two countries objective of aggrandizing their economic relations, the council, also would work for the exchange of information, visits, and the participation in the forums and exhibitions in both countries.

In statement following the signing ceremony, engineer Yousif noted in a press statement to SUNA, that the signing of the agreement is an advanced step for the development of the cooperation relations between the two sides, pointing to the private sector's great responsibility towards the citizens in S. Sudan through the delivery of the strategic commodities to the markets of S. Sudan, the contribution in the construction of the infrastructures, and the rehabilitation of the artisans in the south, indicating expectations of the increase of the recent humble trade exchange to around 5 billion dollars.

The Chairman of the S. Sudan's Businessmen Union, asserted to SUNA his happiness with the signing of number of agreement with its Sudan's counterpart, describing his visit to the Sudan as successful.

He pointed to the signing of number of agreements with the Sudanese private sector for the supply of petroleum products, commodities, foodstuffs, construction materials, other agreements in the field of land transport of goods exported from Sudan to Juba, Wau, and imports of S. Sudan through Port -Sudan, air transport agreements from Khartoum Airport to the cities of Juba, Malakal, Fleg and Wau, and agreement for river transport from Kosti to Juba, he stressed readiness to address all the problems and obstacles facing the flow of goods and trade exchange between the two countries.

Sudan

President Kiir and Sudanese Counterpart Confer in Khartoum

South Sudan President Salva Kiir flew to Khartoum on Wednesday for a two-day summit with his Sudanese counterpart, Omar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.