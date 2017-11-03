Sudan: Cooperation Agreements Signed Between Sudan's, S. Sudan's Businessmen's Unions

Khartoum — The General Union of the Sudanese Businessmen, Thursday, singed with its S. Sudan's counterpart an agreement for the formation of the two states Joint Businessmen Council in the framework of the agreements signed between the two countries.

The Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Businessmen Union, the Chairman of the Trade Chambers Union, engineer Yousif Ahmed Yousif, has signed for the Sudan's side, while, Aie Duang Aye, the chairman of the S. Sudan's Businessmen Union has signed for his party.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Secretary General of the Union of Sudanese Businessmen, and Dr. Yassin Hymeida, the Secretary General of the Union of the Trade Chambers.

The agreement aims at establishing a joint council for the businessmen in the two countries to contribute in the efforts exerted by the two states for the promotion and development of their economic, trade and investment cooperation, the increase of the trade volume between them and set the plans for this goal, introducing the practical propositions for the leaderships of the two countries to facilitate and the treatment of the problems and obstacles that might constrain the two countries objective of aggrandizing their economic relations, the council, also would work for the exchange of information, visits, and the participation in the forums and exhibitions in both countries.

In statement following the signing ceremony, engineer Yousif noted in a press statement to SUNA, that the signing of the agreement is an advanced step for the development of the cooperation relations between the two sides, pointing to the private sector's great responsibility towards the citizens in S. Sudan through the delivery of the strategic commodities to the markets of S. Sudan, the contribution in the construction of the infrastructures, and the rehabilitation of the artisans in the south, indicating expectations of the increase of the recent humble trade exchange to around 5 billion dollars.

The Chairman of the S. Sudan's Businessmen Union, asserted to SUNA his happiness with the signing of number of agreement with its Sudan's counterpart, describing his visit to the Sudan as successful.

He pointed to the signing of number of agreements with the Sudanese private sector for the supply of petroleum products, commodities, foodstuffs, construction materials, other agreements in the field of land transport of goods exported from Sudan to Juba, Wau, and imports of S. Sudan through Port -Sudan, air transport agreements from Khartoum Airport to the cities of Juba, Malakal, Fleg and Wau, and agreement for river transport from Kosti to Juba, he stressed readiness to address all the problems and obstacles facing the flow of goods and trade exchange between the two countries.