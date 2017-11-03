Sudan: Salva Kiir Affirms His Country's Desire to Open Joint Border Crossings

Khartoum — The President of the State of South Sudan, General, Salva Kiir Mayardit has expressed his country's desire for opening the borders crossings with Sudan, explaining the presence of security arrangements for administration for these crossings.

Salva Kiir has affirmed, in the joint press conference which held, Thursday, at the Presidential Palace, his government seriousness to go ahead with the implementation of the Road map agreed upon with President Al-Basher, expressing pleasure over the hospitality he received during his visit to Sudan.

The South Sudanese President has renewed his congratulations to the people and government of Sudan for the revocation of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan, adding that the move will attract the foreign investments and contribute to boosting the economic development in Sudan.

He underscored that the agreements signed by the two countries will be implemented by the will and determination of the leaderships in the two countries.