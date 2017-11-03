2 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Salva Kiir Affirms His Country's Desire to Open Joint Border Crossings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the State of South Sudan, General, Salva Kiir Mayardit has expressed his country's desire for opening the borders crossings with Sudan, explaining the presence of security arrangements for administration for these crossings.

Salva Kiir has affirmed, in the joint press conference which held, Thursday, at the Presidential Palace, his government seriousness to go ahead with the implementation of the Road map agreed upon with President Al-Basher, expressing pleasure over the hospitality he received during his visit to Sudan.

The South Sudanese President has renewed his congratulations to the people and government of Sudan for the revocation of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan, adding that the move will attract the foreign investments and contribute to boosting the economic development in Sudan.

He underscored that the agreements signed by the two countries will be implemented by the will and determination of the leaderships in the two countries.

Sudan

President Kiir and Sudanese Counterpart Confer in Khartoum

South Sudan President Salva Kiir flew to Khartoum on Wednesday for a two-day summit with his Sudanese counterpart, Omar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.