2 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Completion of Preparations for Hosting National Animal Resources' Conference in Next January

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resources Bishara Juma Aru has affirmed completion of all preparations for hosting the National Conference on Animal Resources in next January under the patronage of the First Vice President of the Republic and National Prime Minister with the participation of regional and international bodies as well as private sector to shed light on the economic, social and political importance of animal resources.

This came during his chairmanship, at the Ministry's premises Thursday, the expanded meeting with the Higher Committee on the Arrangement and Preparation for the Conference, in the presence of the State Minister at the Ministry Dr. Jamaluddin Rabih, where the minister heard reports from the committee, which confirmed the completion of all arrangements to host the conference.

The Minister pointed out that one of the goals of the conference was to achieve President Al-Bashir's Initiative for Food Security as well as to crystallize the role of animal resources in economic development, to emphasize the role of private investment sector as an active partner with the public sector and to highlight research as a driving force for development, enhancement and concern with preservation of resources and breeds in order to increase production and productivity and look forward to the global role.

