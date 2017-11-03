Sudan: Hassbou Inaugurates E-Government Hall in Suda-Tel Database Center

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahman, Thursday , has inspected the work in Suda-Tel Database Center, its capabilities and the services it provides to the government and private institutions.

The Vice President has asserted the Presidency of the Republic auspices to the center, its development, the facilitation of the required procedures for the work with the institutions, banks and the communication companies, noting to the state's concern with the promotion of the communications in the country to preserve the level it has achieved.

He has appreciated the efforts of Suda-Tel group it has delivered under the Sudan's name, meanwhile, Hassbou has been honored by the communication group.