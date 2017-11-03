2 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Condemns Terrorist Run Over Incident in New York

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the terrorist run over incident that took place in New York city on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 and resulted in death and injury of innocent civilians in a terrible crime which has violated all the human values and values.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, has conveyed on behalf of Sudan government and people, to the US Charge d' Affaires to Khartoum, Steven Koutsis, the condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the American people and government on the accident.

Ambassador Al-Naeem has renewed Sudan rejection and condemnation to all the terrorist acts and the killing, injuring and terrorizing of innocent people in a manner which is rejected by all the heaven religions and international laws.

He expressed Sudan full solidarity and support to the US government in all the measures that it adopts to protect the security and safety of its people.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has renewed Sudan call on the international community to intensify its efforts and cooperation for confronting all aspects of the terrorist and criminal activities.

