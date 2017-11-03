2 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al - Beli Briefed On Programs, Projects of Celebration of Disability International Day

Khartoum — The Minister of Social Development of Khartoum state, asserted the ministry's concern with the disabilities field, lauding efforts carried by the Council of Persons with Disabilities, and its scientific and practical approach for the implementation of its programs and projects.

During her meeting with the Council's Secretary General, Dr. Rashed al- Tejani, and the council's members, she noted that the celebration of the International Day of Persons with disabilities has integrated the efforts of the unions, the civil society organizations and partners supporting the issues of the disabilities.

The minister has pointer to the ambitious plans for the event's celebrations, especially after the formation of the new council to be chaired by the governor of Khartoum state, and the membership of number of ministers, adding that the coming stage would witness the establishment of the portfolio for the financing of the disabilities projects which would be announced during the celebrations.

Dr. Rashed, on his part has reviewed the celebrations work plan which have included a sports festival, the disability conference, and many other activities.

