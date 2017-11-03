2 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese-Mauritanian Higher Joint Committee to Be Held in Khartoum Next Sunday

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman has affirmed that the arrangements for convening the Sudanese-Mauritanian Higher Joint Committee have made further advanced strides.

In a meeting with the a number of ministers and officials Thursday, the minister said that there was a strong will at the leadership of the two countries that drive bilateral relations to better horizons, particularly in the economic, trade and social fields through the Sudanese-Mauritanian Higher Joint Committee, which is scheduled to be held in Khartoum on November 5.

During the meeting, a presentation of the bilateral cooperation documents was made (agreements, memorandums of understanding and executive programs), which are to be signed before the Presidents of the two countries on the final day of the Committee's activities.

It is worth mentioning that the meeting was attended by the Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform Dr. Ahmed Babiker Nahar, the Minister of Environment Dr. Hassan Abdul-Qadir Hilal a number of other officials, who made very important remarks, and some documents were lightly amended to achieve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Meanwhile, the Minister of International Cooperation discussed with the Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritania in Khartoum everything related to the convening of the Joint Higher Committee and the arrangements made by the Sudan for the success of its holding next Sunday in Khartoum.

The Mauritanian ambassador asserted that the Mauritanian President and the technical delegations will arrive in Sudan within the set date.

