Sudan: FM Affirms Sudan's Full Support to Territorial Integrity of Spain

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry has affirmed Sudan's full support to the territorial integrity of Spain and strengthening of the national unity.

The ministry has also, stressed the necessity for the respect of the constitution, the Spanish laws and the importance of adopting dialogue for solving all the issues by the constitution and the respect of the rule of law.

The FM Official Spokesman, Ambassador Garriballa Al-Khider told SUNA that the ministry has been watching closely the developments in the Kingdom of Spain after the Parliament of Catalonia announced the unilateral independence from Spain.