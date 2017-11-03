Kenya: Governor Mutua Reinstates 204 Employees After Audit

The Machakos county government has reinstated 204 employees of the Finance Department who had been suspended to pave the way for an audit.

Governor Alfred Mutua on Thursday said 137 others were found culpable and had been suspended pending sacking. He added that some of them will be charged in court with criminal offences.

The move comes after the county boss ordered an audit in August when residents complained of ineptitude and corruption in the Finance Department.

"Those reinstated will report to the Machakos Social Hall on Monday for redeployment as the department is being reorganised to improve efficiency, especially in revenue collection and accountability," Dr Mutua told journalists in his office.

He said no revenue collector will serve in one station for more than two years in a drive to curb corruption.