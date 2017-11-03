Sudan: NUP Condemn Head-Shaving Assault On Darfur Girl

El Fasher — Sudan's opposition National Umma Party (NUP) has condemned the attack on a girl named Amna by Rapid Support Forces militiamen, who shaved her head bald in Kutum locality on Friday.

In a statement, the party described the incident as a terrible crime and that the silence about this crime will make the strife of the militia supported by the government expand.

The girl was accosted by RSF militiamen while taking livestock for grazing near Damrat El Sheikh in Kutum locality on Friday. When they learned she belonged to the Mahameed clan, headed by Musa Hilal - a janjaweed leader who turned against the government during the last years - they shaved her head and released her.

The NUP called for prosecution of the perpetrators immediately and dismantling of the militias. The NUP warned against the use of the emergency measures in the states of Darfur and Kordofan as a pretext to steal and confiscate people's money, prevent movement, and restrict trade.

The party stressed the responsibility of the official bodies to maintain and not to undermine security and stability.

The party's warning came after it has received many complaints from its membership about the regime and its militias' practice of attacking people and robbing them of their property.