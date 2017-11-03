Sudan: Chronic Water Crisis in Parts of Red Sea State

Arbaat / El Gedaref — The Ishink area east of Arbaat in Sudan's Red Sea state has been experiencing a severe drinking water crisis since May. In El Gedaref, residents complain of unfinished roads.

Journalist Osman Hashim said that the state government has not committed to completing the seven-kilometre water carrier line.

He added that it has previously ratified the network but only completed five kilometres.

He criticised the consultative centre in the Red Sea state which is responsible for the study of the delivery of water carrier line.

He pointed out that the centre has been delaying the development of the studies necessary to complete the project.

He pointed that the area is experiencing dire conditions because of the water crisis.

El Gedaref

The residents of El Hawata in El Gedaref in eastern Sudan have complained that the road connecting them to the states of El Gedaref and El Gezira has been delayed.

A resident of El Hawata told Radio Dabanga that many patients and pregnant women have died during attempts to be transported to hospitals in El Gedaref and Wad Madani in vans or tractors because of the bumpiness of the road, especially in the rainy season.

He said the town has been suffering of the government neglect, despite the fact that it has been supplying the state treasury with large amounts of agricultural and livestock revenues.

State Minister of the Ministry of Transport, Ibrahim Yousif Beng, acknowledged that the government has caused the delay in the implementation of El Hawata-El Faw road in El Gedaref for not providing letters of guarantee and the funding necessary to start work on the road.

He said the delay in implementing the road was caused by the government for which Delta Company in charge of its construction could not be penalised.

El Gedaref Minister of Finance Dr Abdelrahman Dirar attributed the delay of the implementation of the road to the liquidation of the majority of national companies working in the field of road industry, which forced them to resort to foreign companies.