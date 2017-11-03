3 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safaricom's Profit Grows As Firm Says Collymore's Absence Won't Impact Performance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Safaricom Chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a says the company will continue to perform strongly despite Chief Executive Bob Collymore being on sick leave for specialised treatment for a number of months.

Ng'ang'a says Collymore's style of management is very strong as he has empowered managers to adequately work well.

"We would like to respect the confidentiality between both Bob Collymore and his doctors and cannot speculate on his illness," he said.

Sateesh Kamath took over a primary role from Collymore to.

The firm has posted an increase in its half year net income to Sh26.2 billion compared to Sh23.93 billion previously.

The growth is excluding a one off adjustment and its tax impact.

Apart from the adjustment, the firm's net income went up by 9.5 percent.

Mobile data was the largest contributor growing by 31 per cent to Sh17.55 billion compared Sh13.4 billion in the previous year.

M-PESA revenue grew by 16.2 percent to Sh30 billion while SMSs hit Sh8.92 billion.

Kenya

Could Parts of Kenya Really Secede?

Kenya is experiencing its worst political crisis in more than a decade, prompting some politicians to suggest extreme… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.