Nigeria: Ministry Sacks Nubifie's Leaders, Appoints Caretaker Committee

Abuja — Ministry of Labour and Employment has dissolved the leadership of National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, NUBIFIE, elected on September 15, 2017, at the Airport Hotel Lagos, citing what it called intractable crisis in the union.

In its place, the ministry has appointed a 15-man caretaker committee to run the affairs of the union and organize another conference within 10 weeks.

The Ministry also suspended the union's appointed General Secretary, who is the administrative head of the union and in its place, appointed an official from the ministry to act as Secretary.

In a swift reaction, the leadership of NUBIFIE and United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, to which the union is affiliated, have rejected the ministry's take-over and appointment of a caretaker committee to run the union, warning of industrial unrest in the financial sector should the ministry continue to meddle in the affairs of the union.

NUBIFIE, specifically, accused the Ministry of acting on the instruction of an external body that has not been comfortable with NUBIFIE's association with ULC.

Meanwhile. the caretaker committee, according to a notice from the Ministry, will be inaugurated next week Friday at the Ministry's Conference room, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

NUBIFIE, in a letter by its General Secretary, Muhammad Sheikh, to ULC General Secretary, intimating it (ULC) of the Ministry's action and sought for its (ULC) intervention, said: "We are surprised that Ministry has abandoned the issue before them and rather substituted with the issue of our just-concluded delegates' conference.

"We have taken pains to acquaint Mrs. Akpan O. U, Director of Trade Union Service and Industrial Relations Department by forwarding all relevant documents relating to the petitioners which showed that they are not members.

While accusing the ministry officials of acting on outsiders' influence to distabilise the union with the appointment of a caretaker committee to run the union, NUBIFIE insisted that its sin was its alliance with ULC.