3 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KDF Intensifies Manhunt for Al-Shabaab Militants After Foiled Lamu Attack

Mombasa — Kenya Defence Forces on Friday intensified a manhunt for Al-Shabaab terrorists after a foiled attack in Lamu.

KDF Spokesperson Colonel David Obonyo said the soldiers were on normal patrol when they came into contact with the militants.

Obonyo said the group was heavily armed and were planning to carry out attacks in Lamu West on Thursday.

"We are still pursuing the militants who escaped during the fierce gun battle into the vast Boni forest. We believe the numbers of those killed could rise," said Obonyo.

The incident comes barely a week after four Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in a battle with KDF troops at Mararani in Lamu East where assorted weapons were recovered in their camp.

Obonyo said the military has scale up operations in Boni forest to flush out the militants behind sporadic terror attacks targeting both civilians and security agents in the coastal region.

KDF is leading the latest onslaught against the group blamed for a series of attacks in the Coast and Northern Kenya.

Obonyo said more military personnel with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) have launched both aerial and ground operation targeting the militants.

