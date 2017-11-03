South Africa: Zuma Warns Those Who Want State Capture Investigated

Those who have called for an inquiry into state capture will regret it when the inquiry starts, President Jacob Zuma warned the National Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to a follow-up question by NFP MP Munzoor Shaik-Emam, Zuma said those who were most corrupt were calling others corrupt.

"There's been too much talk about corruption," he said. He then issued his warning. "Those who are calling for it, [are] going to regret it," Zuma said.

The original question was by Cope MP Deidre Carter, who asked about government's position regarding the findings contained in the Unburdening Panel report of the South African Council of Churches and the Betrayal of the Promise: How the Nation is Being Stolen report, the result of a research partnership.

The reports detail the emergence of a shadow state that feeds off the state by establishing a network of patronage, corruption and state capture.

"The government is committed to fighting corruption," Zuma said, with a loud "ahhhh" rising from the DA benches, "in all its forms".

NPA probing 'so-called' state capture allegations

He said since 2009, he had signed 84 proclamations for the Special Investigations Unit to investigate alleged corruption.

He said the police and the National Prosecuting Authority were on record as having stated that they were investigating "so-called state capture".

He said he had on many occasions said he would establish a commission of inquiry into state capture as soon as his application to have the Public Protector's report on state capture reviewed is finalised.

The matter was heard last week and the judgment is awaited.

In her follow-up question, Carter said it was more than 18 months since Zuma first learned of the allegations of state capture from the Public Protector.

She asked if he thought it would be to the benefit of the country to appoint the commission.

Zuma said the problem was that he felt the Public Protector's report was unconstitutional and he, therefore, had to review it.

"I never sat and [did] nothing. I took action," he said.

"If the matter is in court, I couldn't establish a commission on the same thing. "Lawyers say it is a matter that is sub... ju... di... CE! He, he, he," a giggling Zuma said.

Zuma a true 'disciple of deception'

He said he would establish the commission immediately after the court ruling. "It is coming, my dear, don't worry, it is coming," he said to Carter.

The next follow-up question was from Agang MP Andries Tlouamma. "You are truly a disciple of deception," Tlouamma started.

"I am convinced today that your Presidency is equal to the 'walk of shame'. Your family has made Saxonwold their pilgrimage. Honourable president, I truly believe you need a rehabilitation of conscience. Give us the real reason why you have put our country on auction."

ANC MP Bheki Radebe rose to complain that Tlouamma was "casting aspersions on the character of the president".

"Our sitting president is even a [criminal] suspect, I don't know what aspersions [Radebe means]," Tlouamma replied.

"Honourable president, when are you going to put our country first before self-enrichment?"

"I'm not recognising it as a valid question," Speaker Baleka Mbete said.

Source: News24