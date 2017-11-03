2 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni Official Loses Appeal

Tagged:

Related Topics

The health ombudsman has dismissed the appeal of one of the Gauteng health officials implicated in the deaths of at least 141 Life Esidimeni patients.

Dr Makgabo Manamela, the suspended director of the Gauteng mental health review board, was one of the officials implicated in the transfer of Life Esidimeni patients to a number of unlicensed NGOs.

Since the move, at least 141 patients died and 59 are still unaccounted for.

The health ombudsman, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, in his report in February on the circumstances surrounding the failed transfer, identified Manamela as one of the officials who pushed for the move to go through.

Makgoba's recommendations included that disciplinary action must be taken against Manamela for gross misconduct and incompetence, and that she be reported to the South African Nursing Council (SANC) for remedial action with regard to her professional and ethical conduct.

Manamela appealed Makgoba's findings.

Manamela's role in the transfer of patients has come to light since the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings started more than three weeks ago.

A number of people who testified at the hearings, including former NGO owners, the manager of the programme, and families of patients, told how Manamela pushed ahead with the failed project despite warnings that it won't work.

Levy Mosenogi, the manager of the Gauteng mental health marathon project which saw the patients transferred out of Life Esidimeni, told the hearings last month that he had warned his superiors, yet they pushed ahead.

"The challenges were always pointed out," he said.

"I don't know if it was deliberate, but I was kept out of the picture," Mosenogi said.

Arbitration chair, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke insisted last month that the hearings won't end until Manamela, former Gauteng MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu, and suspended head of department Dr Tiego Selebano appeared at the hearings.

"My position is that those three witnesses will come before us," Moseneke said at the time.

"Let me make it clear, these proceedings will not end until those witnesses... come before this hearing. If they are not here, all three of them, these hearings won't end," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Woman to Hear Fate in Court Over Racial Slurs

Vicki Momberg, the real estate agent whose racist rant towards a black police officer was caught on camera, is expected… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.