2 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman, 77, Shot Dead While Sleeping

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 77-year-old woman was shot dead while asleep in her bedroom in her home in Feni Village, Centane, police said on Thursday.

Although the circumstances surrounding the attack are unknown, Captain Jackson Manatha said the shooting occurred at about 22:45 on Wednesday.

The woman, Nosicelo Nyaniso, was asleep in her bedroom at the time, Manatha added.

A male relative heard the gunshots, but by the time he arrived in her bedroom, she was already dead.

"He did not see who attacked the deceased," Manatha added.

Centane police are investigating a case of murder.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the murder of "the defenceless old woman".

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest can contact Centane police on 047 498 1066.

Source: News24

South Africa

Woman to Hear Fate in Court Over Racial Slurs

Vicki Momberg, the real estate agent whose racist rant towards a black police officer was caught on camera, is expected… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.