South Africa: Woman, 77, Shot Dead While Sleeping

A 77-year-old woman was shot dead while asleep in her bedroom in her home in Feni Village, Centane, police said on Thursday.

Although the circumstances surrounding the attack are unknown, Captain Jackson Manatha said the shooting occurred at about 22:45 on Wednesday.

The woman, Nosicelo Nyaniso, was asleep in her bedroom at the time, Manatha added.

A male relative heard the gunshots, but by the time he arrived in her bedroom, she was already dead.

"He did not see who attacked the deceased," Manatha added.

Centane police are investigating a case of murder.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the murder of "the defenceless old woman".

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest can contact Centane police on 047 498 1066.

Source: News24