Kenya: Expect More Rains, Says Weatherman

Most parts of the country are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next four days, the Meteorological Department has said.

According to the latest five-day forecast released on Wednesday, rainfall is expected to continue in several parts, with Coast residents being warned to brace for a heavy downpour.

The counties of Isiolo, Wajir and Mandera in the north east, and Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho and Trans Nzoia lying west of the Rift Valley, are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.

LAKE VICTORIA

"The coastal region is expected to receive enhanced rainfall for much of the forecast period. The rest of the country is expected to experience moderate rainfall at the beginning of the forecast period and to increase in intensity towards the end," reads the report.

On Thursday, a woman died in Mombasa after a tree fell on her following heavy rain that pounded the county in the afternoon.

Counties lying along the Lake Victoria Basin such as Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori are expected to experience rain in the morning giving way to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The same weather pattern is expected in Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

Nairobi county is forecast to experience cloudy mornings giving way to sunny intervals and rains over a few places until Saturday.

The Central highlands covering the counties of Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi are expected to experience cloudy mornings giving way to sunny intervals in the afternoon during the period under review.