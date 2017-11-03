Kenya: Anger Over Photo of Kcpe Pupils in Crumbling Structure

The derelict semi-permanent classrooms at Shikokhwe Primary School in Kakamega North Sub-County have raised questions on the state of education in the region.

Although the school in Mugai-Shiruku ward, Malava Constituency has constructed five modern classrooms, the semi-permanent structures with gaping mud walls and dusty floors continue to serve as learning rooms.

On Monday, 24 candidates who sat this year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education tests, which ended yesterday, were accommodated in one of the structures.

RUINS

It angered Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who read politics in the idea of making the children sit the tests in the ruins.

"This was stage-managed to create unnecessary rumours but there is an ongoing project at the school," he said.

"Pupils were told to sit in that mud structure for a reason. The county government has already built two classrooms for this school and we have started constructing three more. The national government should let county government manage schools."

The county boss blamed former Senator Boni Khalwale for the "misinformation".

Dr Khalwale, who contested for governor, spent the day ridiculing the state of the school on Twitter.

CONDEMNED

The structures have been condemned, but are still in use.

In September, teachers escaped death narrowly when a storm destroyed the staffroom.

Mr John Karungani, the headteacher, had promised to speak to the Nation but later said he was busy clearing with education officials after handing in the KCPE examination materials.

Malava MP Malulu Injendi said he was surprised that candidates were accommodated in the precarious-looking structures "when five modern classrooms are available for use".

"What happened was very unfortunate," the lawmaker said.

PHASED OUT

The MP said the mud-walled structures were being phased out to be replaced with modern classrooms.

Mr Injendi added that he helped construct two classrooms through the Constituency Development Fund and had approached Butali Sugar Factory for one more.

Former Ward Representative Albert Wetundu initiated the construction of another classroom.

"The situation is not as bad as has been painted in the photo that appeared in today's Nation. Some mud structures have been retained for use but they are being replaced by decent classrooms," Mr Injendi said.

DELAY

Mugai-Shirugu Ward Rep Leonard Soita Kasaya who beat Mr Hubert Wetundu in the August General Election, said he had visited the school and raised the matter with Public Works officials and the county government.

"I'm working closely with the devolved unit and officials from Public Works to have additional classrooms built," Mr Kasaya told journalists.

A post on the county government Facebook page Thursday said: "The County Government of Kakamega has embarked on the construction of three more classrooms to make a total of five.

The current political situation and delay in disbursement of funds to counties is causing delay. The project is on course this school holiday."

Governor Oparanya's administration said it was doing all it could to support the institution and improve learning conditions.