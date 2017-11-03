Nigeria: I've No Hand in Oyegun's Travails - Oshiomhole

THE leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State and immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has described as clear mischief, the allegation by a group that he was plotting the removal of the National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, saying he is in no contest with the latter as a regards the position of the national chairman of the party.

The former governor, through his media aide, Victor Oshioke, was reacting to a statement by a group, the All Progressives Congress Youth Vigilante, APCYV, led by one Emmanuel Oronsanye, who alleged that the former governor was plotting to unseat Oyegun.

Oshioke said: ¨Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has no hand in any subterranean attempt to remove Chief Oyegun as chairman of APC. This unknown group, the All Progressives Congress Youth Vigilante exists only on paper and its supposed Director, Organisation/Strategy, Mr. Emmanuel Oronsaye, is a busybody seeking undeserved attention. Comrade Oshiomhole and Chief Oyegun are both tested administrators from Edo State.

¨They have their different antecedents and are certainly not in a contest to lead APC. It is true that many observers and party faithful have voiced their preference for Oshiomhole to lead the APC, but that does not mean that they are sponsored by him or got his approval. The APC as a party has established rules of seeking a leadership position, and Oshiomhole being a law abiding, loyal member of the party, will employ appropriate channels of engagement if he is interested in any position.

¨He is certainly not a man who will use underground methods to seek a position if he is interested in it. It is time we ignore these mischief makers who are out to malign Comrade Oshiomhole's towering image."