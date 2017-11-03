Nigeria: Don't Fly Ekwueme Abroad Until His Condition Stabilizes, Doctors Advise Family

Enugu — Sequel to his reported unstable condition, doctors have advised the family of ailing second republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme against flying him abroad until his condition improves.

The elder statesman has therefore remained in an Enugu private hospital, where doctors have continued battle to stabilize his health while arrangment for flying him abroad continues.

This development contravenes the statement issued by the family Wednesday night that his condition has stabilized.

Family sources however insisted Thursday that Ekwueme is responding to treatment, adding that there is no cause for alarm.

The sources said that political parties like the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are now playing politics with Ekwueme's health simply because the former Vice President's daughter was the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in the November 18 guber election in Anambra State, wondering the nexus between the two situations.

The sources pointed out that Ekwueme's daughter "is an adult married to another adult in a different local government ", wondering why the PDP and APGA should be trying to out-do one another with his illness.

"We are impressed about his state of health. Ekwueme is over 85 years and people should know that at his age, he is bound to fall sick. He is in stable condition. We are watching the situation but as at today, he is in good condition. That is why you hear all of us laughing as I talk to you," the family sources added.

The hospital where Ekwueme was admited has remained mecca of a sort and also his Enugu residence where relations, friends and well-wishers have thronged to felicitate with the family.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by its President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo had sheduled to visit Ekwueme in the hospital, yesterday, but could not do so as at press time due to a United Nations delegation that visited Ohanaeze over issues bothering on south east crisis on the agitation for Biafra republic.

One of the Ohanaeze chieftains, who prefered anomity, told Vanguard he was certain that Ekwueme was still in Nigeria and has not been flown abroad as at evening yesterday.

He however said that he was sure arrangment was being made to fly the elder stateman abroad but could not give reasons for the delay.

Vanguard check at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport indicated that there was no waiting commercial or charted aircraft for the purpose of lifting him.

The only waiting aircraft belonged to the United Nations which brought it's contigent that paid visit to Ohanaeze in Enugu.

The aircraft lifted the UN delegates after they visited Ohanaeze Ndigbo and paid courtsey visit on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

Some staff of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, who spoke to Vanguard said they had not heard or seen any arrangment at the airport aimed at lifting the former Vice President.