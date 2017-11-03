Kenya: Why Daddy Owen Doesn't Think Gloria Should Remarry

Celebrated gospel musician Daddy Owen, who wedded last year, has asked fellow gospel star Gloria Muliro to never ever think of re-marrying.

In a recent interview with a local daily just days after controversial Kevin Bahatis' wedding, Daddy Owen who has been married to Faridah Wambui for a year now, gave some piece of marriage advice to fellow gospel musicians.

The "Vanity" hit maker argues that it is not proper for a gospel musician to remarry again once he or she divorces insisting that one should remain single until death and that's the kind of life Gloria should deal with.

"If a gospel singer's spouse dies, one can remarry because it was not their decision for that to happen but when one divorces, that one should never marry because it was their decision like the case Gloria Muliro, she should not go back to being married. You should stay like that till you die," Daddy Owen was quoted.

Gloria, who divorced her ex-husband Congolese pastor Eric Omba two years ago (who has since remarried despite swearing he wouldn't) , has remained private and quiet life away from the limelight ever since.

The once iconic gospel couples had the nasty break up after five years of marriage since they had their colourful wedding back in 2009, Gloria divorced Omba on grounds of domestic violence and infidelity.