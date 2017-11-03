South Africa: Two in Court for Possession of Abalone

The two suspects arrested for running an illegal abalone processing facility worth R5 million are expected in the Kuilsriver Magistrate's Court, Cape Town, this morning.

The pair was arrested on Tuesday following a joint intelligence driven operation by members of the Hawks' Marine group, Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) and the Dog Unit.

The Hawks said the team followed up on information about a suspicious vehicle allegedly transporting abalone near Brackenfell.

"The pursuit led them to an address along River Road, where an abalone processing facility was discovered, resulting in the arrest of the pair, and the subsequent seizure of over 40 000 units of abalone, weighing about 2233.5kg, which comprised of wet, dried and cooked units valued at just over R 5-million," spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

The pair is expected to appear before the Kuilsriver Magistrate's Court to face charges related to dealing in abalone.

Also in Cape Town, the Hawks arrested a 26-year-old suspect in Wednesday, following the initial arrest of his brother, Edward Tambe Ayuk (37), for alleged rape and human trafficking charges.

The pair reportedly ran a prostitution ring, and they would recruit vulnerable females to work as sex-workers at their house in Grobbelaar Street, in the Brooklyn area.

Ramovha said they were arrested after a 16-year-old girl from Gugulethu reported being raped by the older brother during her brief stay at the said address.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a second victim also allegedly raped in the house.

"Both victims apparently stated that they were being held at the premises against their will," Ramovha said.

Ayuk subsequently appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on 14 September, and the matter was postponed to 7 November.

The younger brother is expected to make his first court appearance in court this Friday.-SAews.gov.za