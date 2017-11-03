3 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Miss Tourism Dinner Preps On Course

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Preparations for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2017 fundraising dinner are at an advanced stage with the organisers saying the event will be held next Saturday at a Harare hotel. The dinner, which is a masquerade ball, will see guests wearing designer garments and a mask as part of the show which will run under the theme "Jacaranda season of giving".

Proceeds of the dinner will go towards the development of the girl child. In an interview with MTZ spokesperson Spencer Manyemba said preparations were at an advanced stage with rehearsals and logistics already taking shape.

"We have started running around ahead of the fundraising dinner to be held on November 11. The purpose of the dinner is to raise funds that will be channelled towards the girl child initiatives. We want to add class and flair to this dinner," he said,

Manyemba said that they have prepared the programme with some of the musicians already confirming their participation. Some of the musicians who are billed to perform include Intotal and Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana.

"We want to maintain that ball-classic feel so the type of the entertainment should suit the guests and the mood of the event. However, we have different sitting arrangement and table sales from $1000 to $5 000 and this is a unique opportunity for corporate world, organisations and individuals to contribute to this noble cause through cash and kind," he said.

