Somalia: General Mukhtar Appointed As Acting Somali Police Boss

Gen Mukhtar Hussein Afrah has been appointed as the acting commander of Somali Police force days after his predecessor was sacked over deadly Al Shabaab attacks in Mogadishu.

Afrah who served as the deputy Police chief will replace General Abdihakim Dahir Said who has been fired by the cabinet ministers during an extraordinary meeting in the capital.

The handover event was held Thursday at the Police training academy known as General Kaahiye in Mogadishu with the presence of high-ranking Somali officials and AMISOM officers.

The Federal Government of Somalia is expected to name an official chief for the Police in the coming weeks amid stiff contest for the seat by many, including previous bosses.