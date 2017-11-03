Kenya: Renewed Border Clashes Pose Threat to Businesses

The fate of businesses worth millions of shillings along the Nandi, Kericho and Kisumu border hangs in the balance following renewed ethnic conflict in the area.

The violence has already impacted negatively on the economies of the three counties.

The fresh border clashes -- which have claimed the life of one person and left seven people injured -- have disrupted access to markets for horticultural produce, milk, fish, sugar cane and tea. Access to banks has also been hindered.

STONED

Movement along the Eldoret-Awasi-Kericho road has been adversely affected after vehicles belonging to Wareng Sacco were stoned by protesting National Super Alliance youths.

Matatu crews from, say, Eldoret have had to avoid passing through Awasi in favour of the Total junction in Nakuru on their way to Kericho to avoid attacks.

"The protests have prompted some vehicle owners to suspend operations, impacting negatively on their income generation," said Mr David Korir, a matatu owner whose vehicle plies the route.

Governors from the three counties -- Prof Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Prof Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu) and Mr Stephen Sang (Nandi) -- last week held a meeting to reconcile the warring communities.

TITLE DEEDS

It has, however, emerged that land, and not a political dispute, is the underlying factor behind the renewed conflict. The Kipsigis and the Luo are entangled in a dispute over a 450-acre piece of land on the Kericho-Kisumu border.

It is claimed by Mau evictees who want the government to issue them with title deeds.

Horticulture and milk traders from Kopere and Songhor in Nandi County yesterday said they were facing challenges in accessing markets in Chemilil, Kisumu County, due to heightened suspicions.

Traders from Kisumu County dealing in fish, second-hand clothes, earthenware and basketry, among other items, are insecure when they sell their products in Nandi County.

"The two counties stand to lose heavily in terms of revenue generation unless urgent measures are put in place to resolve the disputes and promote an harmonious relationship among members of the communities in both counties," said Western Kenya Plantation and Agriculture Workers Union secretary Joshua Oyuga.

Soin/Sigowet deputy county commissioner Josphat Mutisia said a peace committee had been formed to reconcile the warring communities.