Malawi: Joyah Takes a New 'Road to Sunrise,' Premieres New Film

Flagship FirstDawn Arts Films Managing Director, multi-award-winning Malawian filmmaker, Shemu Joyah famously known for his movies Seasons of a Life and The Last Fishing Boat is premiering his latest film, The Road to Sunrise.

In an interview , the ingenious Joyah said the movie premiere will be on November 3rd in Lilongwe at Bingu International Conference Centre Auditorium and on November 11th in Blantyre at Robin's Park.

"The film is talking about exploitation of women through the sex industry, gender-based violence and self-empowerment of women, these are issues concerning Malawians today so I am sure people will be able to relate to it," said Joyah.

He added: "We are targeting people aged 18 and above. The story has a profound message to the youth of today, particularly girls, on how they can survive the adverse conditions of exploitation and empower themselves."

Speaking with one of the actresses, who has starred a leading role in the film, Mirriam Phiri, explained that being a part of this film is a dream come true.

"Acting a role as a prostitute was a great experience because I had to do things I had never done before, at the same time it changed the way I used to view and look at sex workers. I had to put myself in their shoes to in order to understand what they go through just to earn a living."

Phiri said she proud to have taken the role and did all she could but also thanked Joyah for trusting her with such a huge responsibility.

"It was really disturbing to see what was currently happening on social media, when women were turning against each other, I feel like my role has spoken for some women that women can stand together rather than against each other," she said emphatically.

FirstDawn Arts is a Malawian company dedicated to create an entertainment industry by exploring a wide diversity of Malawian arts and culture through the production of films, music, literary works and commercials using high-end digital methods for the local as well as international market.