Mali: Jihadists Kill UN Peacekeepers in Mali

The Mali Defense Ministry's stated commitment to investigate serious alleged abuses by the security forces during… Read more »

Bamako — THE United Nations mission in Mali (Minusma) has mourned the killing of three peacekeepers by rebel groups in the country. The peacekeepers from Chad were killed when their vehicle escorting a MINUSMA logistics convoy hit an explosive device in the northern Kidal region. Abdoulaye Ali Abderassoul, Ndonodji Issackar Laysam and Nadjibaye Jacob Djibiya, lost their lives. "These brave peacekeepers have chosen to leave their families and countries to serve in Mali," said Mahamat Saleh Annadif, head of Minusma. In recent times, the majority of peacekeepers killed and wounded in Mali have been killed by mines or improvised explosive devices. On Tuesday, the Malian Armed Forces intervened near Tenenkou to rescue the convoy of the President of the High Court of Justice, Abdrahamane Niang, which was targeted through explosive devices. Jihadist groups are making the environment hostile for peacekeepers in Mali, where 10 000 UN peacekeepers are deployed. Attacks against peacekeepers, aid workers and the military are prevalent. Annadif urged the peacekeepers not to relent despite rising attacks. "They must adapt to this new type of enemy," he said. The Security Council established Minusma in 2013 to support political processes and carry out a number of security-related tasks in the West African country of 18 million people.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.