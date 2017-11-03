2 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola At 61st Session of the African Commission On Human Rights

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda: An Angolan delegation, headed by the Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Cardoso Januário, has participated since Wednesday at the 61st Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, which runs on 1-15 November, in Banjul (The Gambia).

According to a communiqué released to Angop, on Wednesday, the event is addressing different topics such as "Human Rights", the commemorative event on the 30th anniversary of the Commission's operationalization, as well as awarding the former President of the Gambia, national human rights institutions and non-governmental organizations.

In the first session, the document reads, Ana Celeste Cardoso Januário delivered a speech on the human rights situation in Angola, as well as the inauguration of the Angolan Maria Teresa Manuela, as the first Commissioner of Angola in the African Commission on Human and the Peoples Rights elected on July 1, 2017.

Angola

Angola Reiterates Call for End to U.S. Embargo On Cuba

Angola said Wednesday in New York that it was disappointed with the continuation of the United States economic,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.