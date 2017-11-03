Angola At 61st Session of the African Commission On Human Rights

Luanda: An Angolan delegation, headed by the Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Cardoso Januário, has participated since Wednesday at the 61st Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, which runs on 1-15 November, in Banjul (The Gambia).

According to a communiqué released to Angop, on Wednesday, the event is addressing different topics such as "Human Rights", the commemorative event on the 30th anniversary of the Commission's operationalization, as well as awarding the former President of the Gambia, national human rights institutions and non-governmental organizations.

In the first session, the document reads, Ana Celeste Cardoso Januário delivered a speech on the human rights situation in Angola, as well as the inauguration of the Angolan Maria Teresa Manuela, as the first Commissioner of Angola in the African Commission on Human and the Peoples Rights elected on July 1, 2017.