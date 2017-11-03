3 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safaricom Half-Year Net Profit Hits Sh26.2 Billion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Ngugi

Safaricom has announced a 9.5 per cent increase in net profit to Sh26.2 billion for the six months ended September 30.

Safaricom chief financial officer Sateesh Kamath, sitting in for CEO Bob Collymore who has taken sick leave, says the performance is backed by a strong performance in mobile money M-Pesa and data while traditional services like voice remained resilient.

M-Pesa revenues grew by 16.2 per cent to Sh30.05 billion in the period while data income rose from Sh13.4 billion to Sh17.55 billion. Voice revenue, which is still Safaricom's biggest income stream, grew from Sh45.7 billion to Sh47.35 billion.

"M-Pesa and Mobile data are becoming the engines of growth," said Mr Kamath at a media briefing Friday morning.

Bob's health

Chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a urged an end to speculation over Mr Collymore's health, whom he said went for specialised medical attention abroad on the advice of his doctors.

Mr Ng'ang'a said Collymore's absence for "a few months" leaves no vacuum at the company.

"Bob's style of management is very strong, he's empowered managers adequately hence as far as the company itself is concerned it's in strong hands. There is no vacuum," said Mr Ng'ang'a.

Additional reporting by Hudheifa Aden, Mugambi Mutegi and Lynette Mukami

Kenya

Could Parts of Kenya Really Secede?

Kenya is experiencing its worst political crisis in more than a decade, prompting some politicians to suggest extreme… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.