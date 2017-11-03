Angola: Cunene - Governor Calls for People Involvement in Garbage Collection

Ondjiva — The governor of the province of Cunene, Kundi Paihama, Wednesday in Ondjiva called for a greater involvement of the population in the campaigns of solid waste collection, to prevent the emergence of diseases.

In a statement to the Press, Kundi Paihama announced that the government promotes on Saturday (3) a mega cleaning campaign that will be simultaneously in all municipal headquarters, reason why, all inhabitants must participate as a way to promote health.

"Trash has been a serious problem for our health, we ask that each one collaborate to keep the neighborhoods and streets clean of solid waste, especially at this stage of the rainy season, to avoid the emergence of certain diseases within the communities," he said.

He explained that the deficit of basic sanitation contributes to the increase of diseases caused by the rubbish like cholera, diarrheal diseases, as well as the malaria caused by the bite of the mosquitoes that many times reproduce in the outbreaks of rubbish.