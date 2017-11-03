2 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cunene - Governor Calls for People Involvement in Garbage Collection

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — The governor of the province of Cunene, Kundi Paihama, Wednesday in Ondjiva called for a greater involvement of the population in the campaigns of solid waste collection, to prevent the emergence of diseases.

In a statement to the Press, Kundi Paihama announced that the government promotes on Saturday (3) a mega cleaning campaign that will be simultaneously in all municipal headquarters, reason why, all inhabitants must participate as a way to promote health.

"Trash has been a serious problem for our health, we ask that each one collaborate to keep the neighborhoods and streets clean of solid waste, especially at this stage of the rainy season, to avoid the emergence of certain diseases within the communities," he said.

He explained that the deficit of basic sanitation contributes to the increase of diseases caused by the rubbish like cholera, diarrheal diseases, as well as the malaria caused by the bite of the mosquitoes that many times reproduce in the outbreaks of rubbish.

Angola

Angola Reiterates Call for End to U.S. Embargo On Cuba

Angola said Wednesday in New York that it was disappointed with the continuation of the United States economic,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.