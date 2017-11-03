Gambia: Spain, Catalonia and the Twitter Hoax in the Gambia

Spain is experiencing the worse political crisis since the days of the dictatorship of Franco. The declaration of independence by the Catalonian Leadership, has thrown the multinational state into friction, which appears to be escalating.

Interesting enough twitter accounts attributing support of the independence declaration by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Gambia and Halifa Sallah, have been activated.

Foroyaa has reliably learnt from Halifa Sallah that he has no social media account, such as facebook or twitter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also dissociated itself from the twitter account, attributed to it. Why has Gambian institutions and political personalities been drawn into a major conflict in Europe? What is the motive? Foroyaa will do more investigations.