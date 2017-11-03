Gambia: Ous Jallow Quits Finnish Champions

Gambia striker Ousman Jallow's love-affair with Finnish league champions HJK Helsinki has ended, Foroyaa Sport can report. The player and the club have gone their separate ways without a renewed contract agreed.

Jallow joined the capital-based club August last year in-a-second-coming following his first stint there February 2015. Hopes had been upped over a contract extension being signed between the two parties before the dramatic turn of events.

Lack of playing time also contributed in Ousman's slow progress this campaign having been made to play second fiddle to Evans Mensah, Akseli Pelvas and compatriot Demba Savage, all season.

But in the time he'd gotten featured in, he'd scored just on four occasions, sitting on the bench twenty-four times. His goals though have been crucial, helping Helsinki qualify for the Uefa Champions League qualifiers by winning the domestic title and League Cup.

The Scorpion's current deal elapses at December's end and is, technically, free to negotiate with other clubs ardent on his services.