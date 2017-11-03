South Africa: KZN ANC Gives Dlamini-Zuma the Thumbs Up

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) has on Thursday announced its endorsement of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the preferred presidential candidate for the ANC.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday, KZN ANC secretary Super Zuma, said that the PEC had gone through all seven potential candidates, taking perspectives of different branches across the province.

"Dlamini-Zuma is our leader," he said.

"We are firm as KZN to say that we want a leader who will pursue the challenge of radical economic transformation. We want a leader who won't backtrack on that," he said.

Zuma explained that the ANC has been clear on their stance of ridding the country of the monopolisation of parts of the economy and dismantling structural and systematic challenges by way of radical economic transformation.

He said Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's definition of radical economic transformation was not in line with that of the ANC.

'Inclusive growth'

In June 2017, News24 reported that Ramaphosa told delegates at the Western Cape ANC's provincial policy conference that: "The term radical economic transformation is often deployed to either mask or justify activities that would be best described as state capture.

"Radical economic transformation should lead to inclusive growth and not to the enrichment of just a few or certain families."

Zuma also said that they wanted a leader who would implement BRICS policies, adding that Dlamini-Zuma embodied these leadership qualities.

He told News24 that the idea of electing a leader because they were a deputy was redundant because that particular leader was chosen for that position during a different time.

"We won't elect based on tradition. You elect leaders based on a particular term of office and position. Ramaphosa was elected at the 2012 Mangaung conference for that position," he said.

He added that the candidate was chosen based on capabilities and not gender.

The 54th national elective conference is due to take place in December, where President Jacob Zuma will step down as president of the party.

Other presidential hopefuls include Cyril Ramaphosa, Dr Zweli Mkhize, Mathews Phosa, Lindiwe Sisulu, Jeff Radebe, Baleka Mbete.

